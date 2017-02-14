KSP: Woman shot to death in medical clinic, search on for shooter

BEDFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are looking for a man they say walked into a medical clinic in Bedford Tuesday morning, shot a woman to death and drove off.

Investigators say the victim was 38-year old Lora Cable, of Milton.

State Police have identified the man who reportedly shot her at ‘You First Medical’ as 45-year old Timothy Riddle, of Milton.

Investigators say after the deadly shooting, Riddle left in a tan 2002 Mazda Protégé 4-door sedan.

No word yet on the relationship between Cable and Riddle.

State Police say Riddle is considered armed and dangerous. They say he’s 6’3,” with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

The public is asked to not make any contact with Riddle and to provide any information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg.

Tips from the public may be left at 502-532-6362 or 1-800-222-5555.