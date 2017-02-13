Wild Thyme – Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichokes

Four large artichokes

2 lemons halved

Fresh dill for garnish

To prepare the artichokes bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the lemon to a large bowl of water and working with one artichoke at a time, trim the outer leaves, cut in half lengthwise, scoop out the choke. Place in lemon water to prevent browning while trimming the remaining artichokes.

Cook the artichokes in the pot of boiling water for 15 minutes or until almost tender but not falling apart. Drain.

Heat a grill pan on a high heat. Brush the artichokes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the cut side down until charred in spots for about 5 min. Serve with dipping sauce and enjoy leaf by leaf.

Dipping sauce

1 can of coconut cream

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp anchovy paste

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp red pepper flake

Whisk all the ingredients together in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.