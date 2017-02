ABC 36’s Doc-On-Call, physician Ryan Stanton talks about an emergency room situation that’s common all year, but especially during the winter months, when snow and icy conditions are more common: senior citizens suffering falls.

In this week’s “What’s Going Around,” Dr. Stanton discusses the injuries that can be the most threatening, as well as ways to ensure safety for your elder loved ones.

