LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two UK basketball players were involved in an injury accident in Lexington over the weekend.

The university says De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were involved in what police are calling a “fender-bender” on Nicholasville Road around 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

Both were passengers in the vehicle that struck another vehicle.

The players were not injured.

Police say someone from the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.