Sunny Skies & More Seasonal Monday

Clear skies and chilly temps to start your work and school week, temps will be slow to warm today. Skies will be mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Cloud cover increases overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 30’s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Valentine’s Day Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 50’s, a few isolated rain showers are possible. Cooler air starts to settle in by Wednesday with clearing skies, high temps will be back below average in the lower 40’s. Mild air returns by Friday, temps bounce back into the 60’s for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke