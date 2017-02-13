Somerset woman arrested in Florida on rape charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski Co. Sheriff says a Somerset woman has been arrested in Osceola County after an investigation into an improper relationship she allegedly had with a 14-year-old boy.

The Sheriff says his office began investigating 38-year-old Traci Flynn, a former Pulaski County Schools teacher’s aide, on December 28, 2016 after allegations arose about the relationship.

The victim was not attending the same school where Flynn worked at the time, according to the Sheriff.

After findings of the investigation were presented on February 8th, the Sheriff says an indictment was issued for four counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in sexual or prohibited activities.

Flynn is currently in jail in Osceola County, Florida, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.