School board member under fire for educational requirements

WARSAW, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking a court to remove a Gallatin County school board member accused of not graduating from high school.

News outlets report Beshear’s office filed a complaint Friday against Chad Allen Murray for violating a state law requiring that a person serving on an education board has completed at least the twelfth grade, been issued a GED or has received a diploma through an external program, if elected after July 1990.

Officials say Murray failed to submit sufficient documentation proving he meets those requirements. The complaint says Murray attended an Ohio Baptist school, but didn’t complete 12th grade and didn’t receive a diploma.

Murray was elected to the school board in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. He couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Friday.

