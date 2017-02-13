Program allows law students to graduate in 6 years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Wesleyan College and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law are partnering to offer an accelerated program that allows students to obtain a juris doctorate in six years.

A statement from both schools said students who participate in the 3+3 Accelerated Law Program will have three years of undergraduate studies at Kentucky Wesleyan. Those admitted to the Brandeis School of Law will then transfer there and earn their bachelor’s degree by completing their first year of law school. Students can earn their law degree two years later.

Kentucky Wesleyan President Barton D. Darrell says the school is the first to collaborate with the University of Louisville’s law school in such a partnership.

Darrell and Brandeis School of Law Dean Susan Duncan said the program allows motivated students save on educational costs and get an early start on their law careers.

