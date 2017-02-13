Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season

The Northeast braced for more heavy snow today, just days after the largest winter storm of the season dumped as much as 19 inches of snow on some parts of the region.

A major winter storm is slated to blanket the Northeast, while heavy rain is likely to hit parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast region, the National Weather Service said.

Winter storm warnings were in effect today from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and as much as 16 inches of snow are likely, according to the National Weather Service.

Other snowfall forecasts ranged from up to 20 inches in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to up to 11 inches in Boston to up to 7 inches in Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

“It is a dangerous storm because of high winds, low visibility and heavy snow,” said Lenore Correia, a weather service meteorologist in Taunton, Massachusetts. “It’s a big snowstorm, but nothing we haven’t seen before either.”

Meanwhile, the storm that brought up to a foot of snow to upstate New York and southern New England Sunday has moved off the coast and strengthened, producing damaging winds from Washington, D.C., to Maine today.

Extreme wind warnings and advisories were in effect from Georgia to Maine. A high-wind warning was in effect until 7 p.m. local time for the areas surrounding Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, with gusts of more than 58 mph possible.

“Travel will be treacherous with visibilities briefly below a quarter mile at times,” the National Weather Service said. “There will be blowing and drifting of the snow as well. Some power outages are expected today.”

As of 5 a.m. ET, there were more than 600 canceled flights and nearly 50 delayed within, into or out of the United States. Boston’s Logan International Airport accounted for the bulk of the cancellations with more than 300 flights canceled into and out of the airport, according to FlightAware.

Separately, a plane carrying five people aborted takeoff and skidded off a runway at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. The New Jersey-bound plane slid into a grassy area off the runway. No injuries were reported, according to the FAA, which said it was investigating the incident.

The heavy wind gusts downed several power lines and trees in the D.C. region early this morning, leading to multiple power outages. Wind gusts of up to 66 mph were reported at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The severe winds also blew off the roof of a D.C. apartment building around midnight, displacing residents and damaging several cars, according to ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV

ABC News’ Max Golembo contributed to this story, which was supplemented by Associated Press reporting.