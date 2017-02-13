Nicholasville PD now carrying Narcan to fight overdoses

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department says that all officers have completed training in using the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and are now required to carry the drug.

Officials say the training and enforced access to Narcan will help officers facing an increasing number of overdose situations. Each officer will carry two four-milligram doses of the drug, to be used if local EMS is unable to arrive at the scene immediately during a life-threatening incident.

Officers and K-9 units will also be able to have access to the drug in case of an emergency involving exposure.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, within 8 hours of being issued the Narcan, an officer had to administer the drug to help revive a victim.