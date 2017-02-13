Museum’s mine tours draw thousands of visitors yearly

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Tours of a replica coal mine at a museum in western Kentucky are attracting thousands of visitors each year.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2lIayDX) the simulated mine in the basement of the Owensboro Museum of Science & History draws an average of 8,000 to 11,000 people a year.

It features low ceilings, dim lights and walls covered in material resembling coal.

The 45-minute tour includes a short film about mining. The tours are included in the museum’s admission price of $3 per person.

Executive officer Kathy Olson says this spring the museum will have re-enactors from the 1930s stationed at the actual mine site for above-ground tours.

The “mine” is based on the old George H. Rudy & Co. mine. Seven building from the mine that closed in 1954 are still standing.

