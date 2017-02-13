Mine maintenance chief charged with falsifying record

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say the maintenance chief at a western Kentucky coal mine has been indicted on charges of falsifying a safety record and lying to federal inspectors.

U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr. said in a statement on Monday that the charges against Daniel L. Couch Jr. stem from safety inspections last year at Paradise No. 9 Mine in Muhlenberg County.

The indictment says a federal Mine Safety and Health Administration inspector visited the mine on May 17, 2016, and found no record of required fire suppression checks for the week of May 1-7. Two days later, the inspector returned to find the record book changed to show that inspections had taken place on May 7.

Couch was also charged with making false statements to investigators.

Federal court records don’t indicate whether Couch has an attorney.

 

