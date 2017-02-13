Man found dead in Louisville apartment

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville Metro Police officers believe foul play was to blame for the death of a man whose body was found inside an apartment.

Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2laNjVe ) that investigators discovered the man’s body Sunday morning in an apartment in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Smiley says the man’s male victim’s race and age are still undetermined. Police did not release further information about his identity or how he died.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials Need Help Finding Puppy’s Owner
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Hazard PD: Stolen Truck Found Destroyed by Fire
Read More»
Body Found
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Elizabethtown Investigating Discovery of Man’s Body in Field
Read More»
﻿
More News»