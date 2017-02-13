Man found dead in Louisville apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville Metro Police officers believe foul play was to blame for the death of a man whose body was found inside an apartment.

Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2laNjVe ) that investigators discovered the man’s body Sunday morning in an apartment in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Smiley says the man’s male victim’s race and age are still undetermined. Police did not release further information about his identity or how he died.

