Lawmakers Consider “Blue Lives Matter” Bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill this week that would classify attacks against police officers, firefighters, or any first responders as hate crimes.

Supporters of the bill say it’s a necessary protection for law enforcement, especially in the wake of recent attacks targeting police.

“Well, I actually think they should have a little more protection because they are like giving their lives up for us and going out of their way when they don’t have to,” says Lexington resident Tiffany Hunphries.

Another Lexington resident, Scott Thompson, agrees. “They should have the same rights, maybe a little bit more even, I mean because they go through the training and stuff and work hard and do their job right. I know there’s bad cops out there, but there’s also bad people out there.”

Others, however, believe classifying an attack against law enforcement or first responders as a hate crime goes too far.

“I don’t really feel like it should be in the same category as race, or gender, or anything. It’s a part of their job, I feel like. It’s a part of why I feel they feel pride in serving,” says Ashton Banta, of Lexington.

Currently, Louisiana is the only state with a “Blue Lives Matter” law. Five other states, including Kentucky, have introduced similar bills.