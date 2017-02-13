Two years later, Elliott Co. murder remains under investigation

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are still actively investigating a murder on an Olive Hill man that happened two years ago.

Troopers say on February 13, 2015, they received a call about an unresponsive man in a rural part of Elliott County.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 49-year-old Kelly Lee Glover dead from a gunshot wound.

State Police are again asking for help from the public in solving the homicide case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (606) 784-4127.

___

2/13/15 9:20 p.m.

KSP: Olive Hill man shot to death