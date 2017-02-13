KSP looking for suspect in assault case

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man they say was involved in a domestic assault early Monday morning in the Trace Branch community of Magoffin County.

According to State Police, when they went to a home to investigate, 30-year-old Marcus Eugene Sparks ran off into a wooded area.

Investigators were unable to locate him, but have issued an assault warrant on him and are asking for help from the public in finding him.

Anyone with information on Sparks’ whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.