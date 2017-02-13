Indianapolis police seek info on abducted 5-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WHAS) – Indianapolis police are seeking help from the public in locating a 5-month-old boy who was abducted by his mother.

Police say 37-year-old Regina Williams abducted her son, Parker Williams, on Wednesday and was believed headed toward Louisville, Kentucky.

Parker is a ward of the state. He’s black, 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He recently suffered a skull fracture.

Police say Regina Williams might be driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz C300 with the Indiana license plate number WJY311. She is facing a warrant for child neglect.

Police did not disclose where Parker was when abducted.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. Photo Courtesy: WHAS