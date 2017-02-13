Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage

The U.S. immigration agency arrested more than 640 people from California to Georgia to New York last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Monday.

Kelly said the arrests were part of a series of enforcement operations across the country targeting “public safety threats” as well as “individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws.” Those arrested included some who had re-entered the country after being deported and others whose deportation had been ordered by an immigration judge.

About three-quarters of those arrested had been convicted of crimes including homicide, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, indecent liberties with a minor, drug trafficking, battery, assault, DUI and weapons charges, according to the Homeland Security Department. The immigration raids occurred around the country, including in Georgia, the Carolinas, the Los Angeles area, New York, San Antonio and six Midwestern states.

The arrests sparked outrage among immigrant advocates, who accused the immigration agency, known by its acronym ICE, of changing its deportation policies and carrying out random sweeps in the wake of President Trump‘s rhetoric on immigration and policy shifts.

However, ICE officials said that the targeted enforcement actions were routine and that planning for them began weeks ago.

