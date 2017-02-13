Government lawyers call for delay in Trump immigration order case

Government lawyers are asking for a delay in the Washington federal court case involving Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order while an appeals court mulls whether to reconsider potentially reinstating the ban, according to new federal court filings.

Lawyers for the states of Washington and Minnesota, meanwhile, argue in new court documents that their case against the Trump administration should proceed quickly and that the nationwide temporary restraining order against Trump’s executive action should be considered indefinite.

“Given the gravity of the States’ constitutional allegations, Defendants’ stated national security concerns, and the public interests at stake, the States respectfully submit that discovery should proceed without delay,” the states’ filing says.

The government’s lawyers asked for the case to be postponed until the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether to revisit a ruling last week that rejected the administration’s attempt to have its executive order reinstated.