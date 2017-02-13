Firefighters carry memory of Lt. Brenda Cowan 13-years later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- For many on the Lexington Fire Department, there isn’t a day that goes by without them thinking of their fallen colleague, Lt. Brenda Cowan.

Cowan was responding to a incident in Lexington February 13, 2004 when she was shot and killed by a suspect.

Thirteen years later, Jeff Godby is still with the department.

“We spend one third of our lives with these people and that makes them family and we lost a family member that day,” says Godby.

Godby says Cowan got a lot done in her time with the department.

“Brenda made a lot of accomplishments in this department, took this department up a few notches.”

Godby also acknowledges how things changed after Cowan’s death.

“It just kind of brings back the realization that this is a dangerous job and you just never know when it could happen to you.”