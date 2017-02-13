Enhanced security expected at SEC Men’s Basketball Tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WTVQ) –If you have intentions of heading to Nashville for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in March, be prepared to arrive early and to see plenty of law enforcement around Bridgestone Arena.

Gates will open 75 minutes prior to the first game of each day of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.

Officials are also advising basketball fans to not bring any bags at all to the games, but if a bag is necessary, only the following will be permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (12” x 6” x 12”).

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.

For those fans that arrive at the tournament with impermissible bags, a Bag Exchange Station will be located inside the Sunkist Soda SEC FanFare where fans can leave impermissible bags and in exchange receive a permissible clear bag to use in the arena. Fans may retrieve their impermissible bags from the Bag Exchange Station upon departure.

Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras (with lens less than 4 inches in length), provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into each arena.

Any fan who witnesses suspicious activity at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville should notify uniformed security personnel, or call (615) 770-2050.

The tournament will be held March 8-12.