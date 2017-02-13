Cool with spotty rain for Valentine’s Day Tuesday

Overview: Cooler weather returns for the work week, with another warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday, yet most of the week should be dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 52 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 31 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little rain-snow mix.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies return with a cold overnight low temperature of 25 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Thursday, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures make a return for Friday, with a high temperature of 57 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temperatures will develop, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low of 47 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers