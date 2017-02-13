Community mourns 18-year-old killed in weekend car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Monday night a community remembered a woman killed in a weekend car crash at just 18-years-old. Dozens of friends and family said goodbye to Tabby Busbee during a vigil at Jacobson Park.

People gathered at the park to comfort each other. Most of those people were teenagers, just trying to understand why they have to say goodbye to a friend.

Pink and white reflected near the pond in the park.

Tabby Busbee’s brother, Joshua, says those were her favorite colors. They are fitting for the young woman he says was always bubbly and full of energy.

“Tabby was just our ray of light,” Busbee said.

Her light extinguished this weekend. Lexington Police say Busbee was a passenger in a stolen car that went the wrong way on New Circle Road Saturday night, hitting a pick up truck, then getting hit by another car. Busbee’s family thinks she just needed a ride.

“It was a complete blow to the heart. All I could really do was just cry, you know? That was my baby sister,” Busbee said.

His sister had recently graduated from Henry Clay High School. She was taking classes at UK and working at a daycare, a job her brother says she loved.

“That’s why it’s just such a tragic loss because she did have an impact on other people and she had an impact on a lot of children too,” Busbee said.

Her death brings another impact.

“You got to be extremely cautious in the decisions you make because every decision you make causes a ripple in some type of pond,” Busbee said.

Reflecting on his pond, Busbee says he is grateful he will always be able to see his sister’s eyes in photos.

“She just had such a great soul and every time I could look into her eyes I could see it,” Busbee said.

So could a woman who says Busbee was like a daughter to her.

“Every time she looked at me and I say something is not right, ‘It’s okay, Momma,’ and she looks right into your eyes. She seen no wrong through those eyes. She always wanted to see the good in people through those beautiful eyes,” LaToya Taylor said.

A sixteen-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for Busbee’s death.

Police say he was the driver of the stolen car