“An Audition for a Murder” – Leeds Center for the Arts

Doug High sits down with Kristi Carpenter and Jessica York, with the Leeds Center of the Arts, who tell him about the upcoming performance of “An Audition for a Murder” at the 3rd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre.

The event, happening February 25th at the Winchester Opera House, is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the local arts center in Winchester. The evening will include dinner, the show, as well as live and silent auctions. A cash bar will also be available.

“An Audition for a Murder” takes you to The Westchester Community Theatre, where open auditions are being held for its next production, ‘Death of a Disco Dancer,’ written by a locally known playwright. As local actors show up for cold readings, it becomes evident that there is some animosity among those who have worked together before. Over the course of auditions, someone dies! The audience will be asked to try to determine who the killer(s) is and how they did it.

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner and show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.

For more information, head to leedscenter.org, check out their Facebook page, or call (859) 744-6437.

The Winchester Opera House is located at 10 East Lexington Avenue, in Winchester.