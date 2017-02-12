Young Woman Identified in New Circle Fatal Crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Coroner has identified 18-year-old Tabitha Busbee as the young woman who died in the crash on New Circle Road Saturday night.

Lexington police say a 16-year-old sped away from officers on Mt. Tabor Road after they tried to pull him over for stealing a car.

Police say another officer saw the same car later going the wrong way down the outer loop of New Circle Road toward Tates Creek Road.

Police believe the car hit a pickup truck and was then hit by another car.

According to police, five people were hurt, including the driver and two passengers in the stolen car. Busbee was one of those passengers.

The coroner says she died soon after arriving at U-K Hospital. Police have charged the 16-year-old driver with murder, assault, and receiving stolen property.