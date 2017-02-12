White House Senior Adviser: 'The Judiciary is Not Supreme'

Challenging a federal court’s ruling, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller told ABC News “the judiciary is not supreme” and the president’s powers on immigration “represent the apex of executive authority.”

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos about the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ upholding a lower court’s temporary restraining order on President Trump‘s executive action that temporarily bars entry into the U.S. of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Miller said, “We have equal branches of government in this country.”

“The judiciary is not supreme,” he said on “This Week” on Sunday. “A district judge in Seattle cannot force the president of the United States to change the laws and our Constitution because of their own personal views.”

Pressed by Stephanopoulos whether his reference to judges’ “personal” views” was calling into question the legitimacy of the judge, Miller said, “I’m calling into the question the accuracy of the ruling.”

Miller asserted, “This is an ideological disagreement between those who believe we should have borders and should have control, and those who believe there should be no borders and no control”

“The bottom line is the president’s power in this area of represents the apex of executive authority,” he said.

“This is not a disagreement about the law and the Constitution. There is no constitutional right for a citizen in a foreign country who has no status in America to demand entry into our country. Such a right cannot exist; such a right will never exist,” Miller said.

Stephanopoulos asked about the administration’s next move on the immigration order, including whether the White House will appeal the court’s ruling or issue a new executive action. Miller said, “All options are on the table. We have multiple options and we’re considering all of them.”