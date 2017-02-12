Sunny Skies And Chilly Temperatures Monday

Overview: Cooler weather returns for the work week, with another warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday, yet most of the week should be dry.

EARLY MONDAY MORNING: Clear skies and cooler air continues to move into Kentucky. Overnight low temperatures will be around 29 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return for Monday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 53 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few spotty rain showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies return with a cold overnight low temperature of 24 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Thursday, with a high temperature of 44 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures make a return for Friday, with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temperatures will develop, with a low temperature of 42 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers