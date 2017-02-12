Police Led on Car Chase in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- An Ashland woman is behind bars after she reportedly led police on a car chase.

State police say they stopped 51-year-old Patricia Gore Saturday night at a safety checkpoint on Kentucky 538 and 3294 in Boyd County.

Troopers say Gore gave them her I-D then took off, leading them into a neighboring county.

A local police department put out a device that deflated the car’s tires causing it to stop.

Gore reportedly ran away then, but troopers caught her and charged her with more than a dozen offences including being a fugitive from another state.