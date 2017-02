LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Be on the lookout this week. The Department of Corrections says an inmate is missing.

The department says Shawn Hale walked away from minimum-security prison Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Hale was serving a 22 year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County.

He is 35, 5’8″, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.