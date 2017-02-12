After a mild weekend, cooler temperatures move in for the workweek

Temperatures were once again able to make it into the 60s in a few spots this afternoon. After a few morning showers, clouds began to break up allowing us to see some sunshine through the afternoon. Winds picked up into the afternoon thanks to a passing cold front. Wind gusts have ranged between 25 to 30 mph at times. Heading into the overnight, we’ll continue to see decreasing clouds and winds will begin to calm. Lows thought will be colder than last night and drop back into the upper 20s. It will be a cold, but sunny start for your Monday with winds out of the northwest. Highs Monday will stay cooler than the weekend and only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall back around 30 degrees, but warm into the low 50s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance at this point for a morning rain/snow mix as a cold front swings through the area. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows around 30 degrees. We’ll be back in the low to mid 50s Friday with mostly sunny skies. Upper 50s to 60 degrees expected for Saturday with more sunshine.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar