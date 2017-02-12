Louisville Woman Dies in Fatal Crash Sunday

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ)- A woman has died after a car crash in Western Kentucky Sunday.

State police say 42-year-old Iva Magaline Thixton from Louisville was heading east on the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway when she ran off the right shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers say she over-corrected and ended up driving off the road’s eastbound shoulder. The left side of her car hit a tree.

According to police, Thixton wasn’t wearing a seat-belt. She was flown to the hospital in Louisville, where she later died.

