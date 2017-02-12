Louisville Burglary Suspect Shot & Killed By Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Louisville say officers shot and killed a burglary suspect who fired a gun at an officer.

L-M-P-D says the burglary happened Saturday night in a home near Churchill Downs.

The police chief says officers found a man on the second floor of the home.

That suspect went towards officers, hitting one of them in the chest.

The chief says officers fired back, killing the suspect.

According to police, one officer was sent to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear serious.

