BARDSTOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- A local war hero, famous for saving most of the soldiers in his unit has died.

Retired Lieutenant General Hal Moore died in his sleep Friday just two days before his 95th birthday.

Moore is credited with saving his men in the first major battle between the U.S. and North Vietnamese forces.

He co-authored the book “We were soldiers once, and young” about the 1965 battle of La Drang.

It later become a major movie. Moore was born in Bardstown.