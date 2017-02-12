Grammy Awards 2017: List of Winners

The music world’s biggest stars were honored with Grammy Awards on what’s called “music’s biggest night.”
Golden gramophones were handed out inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday night.
Coming into Sunday, Beyonce led the field with nine total nominations. Before the televised awards had begun, she had already took home one for Best Music Video for “Formation.”
The late David Bowie was also among the winners. He posthumously won Best Alternative Music Album, for “Blackstar.”
Actress Carol Burnett also went home a winner, nabbing Best Spoken Word Album for “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox.” Blockbuster film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” also took home an award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.
Here’s a list of the top winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards:
Best New Artist
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Rock Album
Best Dance/Electric Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Music Film
Best Alternative Music Album
Record of the Year
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Urban Contemporary Album
This will be updated throughout the evening.