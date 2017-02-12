Grammy Awards 2017: List of Winners

The music world’s biggest stars were honored with Grammy Awards on what’s called “music’s biggest night.”

Golden gramophones were handed out inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday night.

Coming into Sunday, Beyonce led the field with nine total nominations. Before the televised awards had begun, she had already took home one for Best Music Video for “Formation.”

The late David Bowie was also among the winners. He posthumously won Best Alternative Music Album, for “Blackstar.”

Actress Carol Burnett also went home a winner, nabbing Best Spoken Word Album for “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox.” Blockbuster film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” also took home an award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Here’s a list of the top winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards:

Best New Artist

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Rock Album

Best Dance/Electric Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Music Film

Best Alternative Music Album

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Urban Contemporary Album

This will be updated throughout the evening.