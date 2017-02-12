Family Honors Tiffany Duiguid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Friends and family of a woman killed in Lexington last week gathered in her hometown in West Virginia Saturday night to honor her.

32-year-old Tiffany Duiguid was originally from Charleston, but had been living here with her boyfriend and 13-year-old son.

According to Lexington police, Duiguid was arguing with her boyfriend, 44-year-old Keith Plaster last week when he shot her and then her son.

Duiguid’s family says they want other people who might be in abusive relationships to seek help right away.

Duiguid’s cousin, Latasha Dedrick said, “If you’re in a bad situation, let somebody know so that someone can help you, and you know, maybe, people need to know that they’re this loved, you know, and so they know that they can have someone else to talk to.”

Duiguid’s family says her son is still recovering, but doing well.