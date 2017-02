SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A woman in Spencer County has died after a fatal crash Friday night.

State Police say 56-year-old Robin Carney from Mt. Eden was a passenger in a car that crashed around 11 p.m. on Kentucky 1795.

Troopers say 44-year-old Jeremy Clark was going east on 1795 when he crossed lanes and went off the road. His passenger, Carney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark was taken to the hospital in Louisville with minor injuries.