LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A state trooper in Letcher County was taken to the hospital after a suspect led him and another trooper on a chase.

Troopers say they pulled over 43-year-old James Freeman Friday night.

According to troopers, after a short conversation, Freeman drove off in his Jeep Cherokee, hitting one of the troopers.

That trooper was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Troopers are still looking for Freeman.