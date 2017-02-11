Protests Against Planned Parenthood, Counterprotests Around US Today

From Maine to California to Hawaii, hundreds of protests against Planned Parenthood and counterprotests in support of the nonprofit health organization are taking place across the country Saturday.

#ProtestPP, a national coalition opposed to abortion rights that seeks to end any public funding for Planned Parenthood, says 225 rallies are planned in 45 states so far.

“The time has come to defund America’s abortion giant,” #ProtestPP states on its website. “Join us at the Planned Parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood’s massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country.”

Mary Alice Carter, interim vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said today’s rallies “are designed to intimidate patients seeking basic health care services at Planned Parenthood.”

“Patients don’t go to Planned Parenthood health centers to make a political statement — they go to receive quality care from a provider they know and trust,” Carter said in a statement today. “That’s what we’re focused on today and every day.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Planned Parenthood are rallying today to show solidarity for the nonprofit organization, which provides a variety of health services including cancer screenings, HIV testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections as well as family planning, birth control and abortion.

Carter expressed gratitude for the counterprotests, but asked that supporters not rally outside of Planned Parenthood locations unless they are directed to do so by the local health center or affiliate staff.

“We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we’ve been seeing all across the country,” Carter said in a statement today. “We do ask anyone wishing to show support for Planned Parenthood and our work not to rally outside of a health center, unless you are directed to by the local health center or affiliate staff. These rallies can often be intimidating, and can inadvertently prevent patients from getting the care they need. Instead we encourage supporters to attend events away from health centers, become a patient escort, or rally outside their elected officials offices.”

The protests against Planned Parenthood follow the 44th March for Life on Jan. 27, when tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., for the annual anti-abortion rights rally. Vice President Mike Pence, a longtime supporter of the anti-abortion rights movement who as governor of Indiana signed some of the nation’s strictest laws regulating abortions, was the first-ever vice president to address the crowds at the March for Life.

Pence told the cheering supporters on the National Mall, “Life is winning again in America.”

