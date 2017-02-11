Protesters and Supporters Rally in Front of Planned Parenthood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Protesters gathered in front of the Planned Parenthood in Lexington to take part in the nationwide “Defund Planned Parenthood Rally”.

Not only were there people at the rally protesting against Planned Parenthood but there was also a group of counter-protesters showing their support for the organization.

Dozens of people held signs on the sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood off Southland Drive rallying for and against the health clinic.

Those against it, calling for the federal government to defund the organization for what they call it’s support of abortions.

But those in support of the facility say it provides critical resources for women.

“This provides a wonderful service to all women in this community and I don’t think that, I don’t think that it should be disenfranchised because of larger groups disagreeing with it. i think it provides a medical service to women and that’s why I show my support and am down here today,” said Martye Harper, a Planned Parenthood supporter.

The Planned Parenthood in Lexington does not provide abortions and was closed during the rally.