Nashville Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Traffic Stop

Police in Tennessee say an armed suspect was fatally shot after fleeing a traffic stop in Nashville.

Jocques Scott Clemmons was struck in the back and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday.

A police statement said Clemmons was carrying a loaded .357 pistol and had charged at Officer Josh Lippert and then ran through the parking lot in a public housing development and caught up with Clemmons.

The two had a physical confrontation, and Clemmons refused orders to drop a gun that he was holding. Believing he was in imminent danger, Lippert fired three times at Clemmons.

The police statement said Lippert was in uniform but driving an unmarked police car when he saw Clemmons, 31, run a stop sign. Lippert is white; Clemmons was African-American.