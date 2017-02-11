Mild today, but with rain showers on the way

It’s February and we felt temperatures in the 60s today! Clouds worked their way back in after a sunny Friday and we are going to have a few rain showers developing this evening and into the overnight hours. Showers will be more likely after 10 tonight with temperatures staying mild and in the mid 50s, so temperatures will not be cooling much. Scattered rain showers linger into mainly the first half of the day Sunday, so if you are heading out to church services, breakfast, or any other Sunday morning events, be sure to take the rain gear with you. Rain showers will move out of the area heading into the afternoon. Rain showers from the morning will be thanks to a cold front moving through the area. It will help to sweep the rain and even the clouds out of the region heading into the second half of the day, but it is also going to allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s by late afternoon. It will be windy for your Sunday with potential wind gusts around 25 mph. We will see mostly clear skies Sunday night with lows around 30 degrees. It will be a cold, but sunny start for your Monday with winds out of the northwest. Highs Monday will stay cooler than the weekend and only top out in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will fall back around 30 degrees, but warm around 50 degrees for Tuesday with continued sunshine. Temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance at this point for a mix as a trough of low pressure swings through the area. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. We’ll be back in the low 50s Friday with mostly sunny skies. Upper 50s expected for Saturday with more sunshine.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar