Fayette County Students Impress at 33rd Annual Science Fair

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Saturday almost 700 students gathered at Bryan Station High School to take part in the 33rd annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair.

Projects varied from studies of pressed flowers to how to make houses more stable in earthquakes.

“To get this far, we’re just having fun, learning more science, seeing all these projects is amazing, seeing what these students can do and different topics and everything,” Beaumont Middle School student Isha Joshi said.

The science fair this year centered on a theme of a solar eclipse that will happen in August.

