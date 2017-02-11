Briscoe, Monk lead No. 15 Kentucky past Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help No. 15 Kentucky weather one of its lowest scoring outputs and beat Alabama 67-58 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference), fresh from a shootout win over LSU, found a way to win at a much different tempo after dropping three of their last five games.

Malik Monk added 17 points against the Crimson Tide (14-10, 7-5), which was coming off a quadruple-overtime road upset of No. 19 South Carolina.

Monk’s free throws in the final seconds put Kentucky above its season low of 66 points in a loss to No. 17 Florida a week earlier. The Wildcats came in ranked third nationally in scoring at 90.2 points a game.

Bam Adebayo scored 14 points before fouling out with 6:02 left and Kentucky leading 50-39. Briscoe scored nine points after the half, including key baskets down the stretch.

Braxton Key led Alabama with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Dazon Ingram scored 12, but the Tide didn’t get much offensive production beyond them.

2/11/2017 3:27:46 PM (GMT -5:00)