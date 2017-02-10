Wild Thyme – Shrimp Cakes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shrimp Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled and de-veined
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 medium garlic clove, minced
  • 2 medium green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • 1 tablespoon honey, raw
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle, ground
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup almond flous
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil, for sauteing

Place Shrimp in food processor, pulse until finely chopped.  In a large bowl, combine chopped shrimp, bell pepper, garlic, scallions, lime juice, honey, sea salt (optional,) chipotle, egg, and cilantro.  Form mixture into 1/2 inch thick patties, dip each in almond flour, coating thoroughly.  In a large skillet, over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon oil.  Add 4 patties to the skillet and cook about 5 minutes per side, until browned; remove and place on paper towel lined plate.  Repeat with remaining cakes.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lose Weight Without Going Under the Knife – Georgetown Bariatrics
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Microblading – Skin Savvy
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Black History Month Trivia! – Alexis Mathews
Read More»
﻿
More News»