Wild Thyme – Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

Ingredients:

1 pound shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 medium garlic clove, minced

2 medium green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon honey, raw

1/2 teaspoon sea salt (optional)

1/4 teaspoon chipotle, ground

1 large egg

1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 cup almond flous

3 tablespoons coconut oil, for sauteing

Place Shrimp in food processor, pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, combine chopped shrimp, bell pepper, garlic, scallions, lime juice, honey, sea salt (optional,) chipotle, egg, and cilantro. Form mixture into 1/2 inch thick patties, dip each in almond flour, coating thoroughly. In a large skillet, over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon oil. Add 4 patties to the skillet and cook about 5 minutes per side, until browned; remove and place on paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining cakes.