Thousands of Pieces Make Warner Elementary Mosaic

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students, teachers, staff and families all contributed pieces to a massive 19-foot paper mosaic of Warner Elementary School in Jessamine County.

Art teacher Miles R. Johnson says the mosaic took about 8 weeks to put together, with most of the work completed during “Mosaic Madness” sessions in the school’s art classes.

Johnson says these kinds of long-term projects are good for students, and that the mosaic was also used as a teaching lesson for education majors at University of Kentucky.

The mosaic will go on display in the school’s cafeteria.