Teens Charged in Connection to Stolen Truck, Firearms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington say three teenagers were charged on Friday in connection with a stolen vehicle and stolen rifles.

Officers say they made a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger pickup at about 12:15 a.m. Friday morning after seeing truck driving erratically. A check of the truck’s license plate revealed that it had been reported stolen earlier in the week. Police discovered then that the driver of the truck was only 15 years old. A passenger was identified as 18-year-old Travis Hall. Officers also say, during the traffic stop, they found marijuana in the truck.

Police say further investigation led them to identify a third suspect, a 17-year-old, and determined that all three were involved in the theft of two rifles from another truck back on February 1. Investigators say the teens had been trying to sell the guns.

Travis Hall was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of marijuana.

The 15 and 17-year-old were charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and fraudulent firearm transaction. In addition, the 15-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and disregarding a traffic control device.