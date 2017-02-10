Run for the Arts 5K – SCAPA

Meteorologist Elise Dolinar talks with Angela Stark, of SCAPA, about “A Run For the Arts 5K” coming up on Sunday, March 19th.

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) is a school for kids gifted and talented in the arts. Along with their parent organization, Friends of the Arts School, they are having a 5K race to benefit arts at the school and in the community as well as wellness initiatives at the school.

The run will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Coldstream Park.

For more information, or to register, head to runforthearts5k.weebly.com or call (859) 381-3332.