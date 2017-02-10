Raceland Councilman to Keep Seat Despite Drug Charges

RACELAND, Ky. (AP) – Although a majority of Raceland City Council members voted to impeach councilman Matt Abrams after he pleaded guilty to drug charges, he will remain in office.

The Daily Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2ls0yln) the council voted 3-2 Tuesday to remove Abrams from his position, but state law mandates an impeachment ruling must be reached unanimously.

On Thanksgiving, Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies noticed suspicious activity near Abrams’ car. A deputy said Abrams was searched and found with possession of oxycodone, suboxone and a small bag of marijuana. He was arrested on several drug charges.

Abrams later told WSAZ-TV the situation was a “misunderstanding” and he had a prescription for the pills.

In December, Abrams pleaded guilty to all charges, and a tampering charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

___

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.