PetSmart Recalls ‘Grreat Choice’ Dog Food

PetSmart is recalling one lot of ‘Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food’ sold online and in retail stores after the discovery of metal contaminants that could potentially choke an animal.

The food was also sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, and PetFoodDirect.com, according to a news release from PetSmart.

The recall was initiated after the manufacturer received consumer complaints about the metal. PetSmart says it has not received any complaints about the recalled food at this time.

The recalled product is Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans, UPC 7-3725726116-7, Best By 8/5/19, Lot 1759338.

The Best By date can be found at the bottom of the can.

The recalled food was old between October 10, 2016 and February 7, 2017.

No other Grreat Choice products are impacted at this time, and PetSmart says it’s not aware of any reported cases of illnesses or injury related to this product to date.

Customers who purchased the recalled dog food should bring it to their local PetSmart for a full refund or exchange.

For more information, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. EST.