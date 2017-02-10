Mild Temperatures And Scattered Rain For The Weekend

Overview: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers return for the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for rain will be late Saturday into early Sunday. Cooler and drier air moves back in for early next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the area, helping temperatures to warm to around 61 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and mild temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 55 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop as a cold front moves across Kentucky Sunday morning, with a mild high temperature of 63 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers diminish Sunday night, with cooler air returning. Overnight low temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return for Monday, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 29 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 31 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 40 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers